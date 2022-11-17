Dutch judges will rule on MH17

MH17 left Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on July 17, 2014.

The flight was shot down by Russia-backed separatists in Donetsk, Ukraine.

15 crew members and 283 passengers from 17 nations were killed.

MH17 left Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on July 17, 2014, and was due to land in Kuala Lumpur the next day.

The flight was shot down by Russia-backed separatists in Donetsk, Ukraine.

15 crew members and 283 passengers from 17 nations were killed. 196 Dutch were passengers.

Pro-Russia insurgents and the Ukrainian army were fighting at the time.

Investigators say the Buk missile used to shoot down the jet came from a Russian military installation. Moscow has denied this.

Bodies and plane bits were spread over sunflower fields in eastern Ukraine, which is once again a war zone as Russia’s war on its neighbor increases.

After a protracted investigation, prosecutors believed Leonid Kharchenko and Russians Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky, and Oleg Pulatov supplied the missile that killed the airplane.

A Dutch court began the criminal prosecution of the four individuals in March 2020, and the verdict is due Thursday at 1:30 pm local time (12:30 GMT).

Dutch Public Prosecution Service spokesperson Brechtje Van De Moosdijk told Al Jazeera the verdict is crucial since it’s the first impartial verdict on what happened to MH17.

The court will decide if the Russians delivered the missile, where it was launched, and the accused’ roles. We’ve been examining these questions for years, and tomorrow’s ruling will bring justice to the innocent, she said.

Marnie Howlett, a lecturer on Russian and Eastern European Politics at Oxford, said MH17 is a reminder that the situation in Ukraine has been ongoing since 2014.

“When we view the MH17 judgment, we must realize that the situation in Ukraine is not new. The downing of MH17 and numerous deaths was a sign of war, she told Al Jazeera.

“When we look at the verdict and what’s occurring in Ukraine now, we must remember this is an eight-year war,” she said.

Who’s responsible

Since they are at large, the four individuals accused of shooting down the jet have been tried in absentia.

Igor Girkin, aka Igor Strelkov, was a Russian FSB colonel and Donetsk People’s Republic defense minister at the time (DPR).

Kharchenko led a DPR fighting unit and reported to Sergey Dubinsky, a former Russian military intelligence officer.

They’ll all be tried, absentee.

Former Russian intelligence officer and Dubinsky’s deputy Oleg Pulatov has agreed to be represented at trial.

Van De Moosdijk says prosecutors want life sentences for the four guys in Russia.

“They’re all wanted and can be arrested based on the court’s ruling whenever their whereabouts are known. If convicted, they can be arrested again to serve their sentence. Russia’s constitution prohibits this, making the judicial process difficult, she told Al Jazeera.

Both the prosecution and defense could appeal the verdict, according to Van De Moosdijk.

“An appeal would need a new trial with fresh judges, dragging out the process for years,” she said.

Pulatov’s legal team has argued that the trial has been unfair and inadequate, according to Reuters.

Who wants what

Van De Moosdijk said Thursday’s verdict could bring solace to many victims’ families.

“We’ve met with the victims’ families since the beginning of the case to present our findings and explain the Dutch legal system,” she told Al Jazeera.

Many families know the suspects are at large, but they want the court to determine what happened and punish the guilty.

Grieving families from around the world will gather at the high-security court near Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport to hear the decision.

The court will Livestream and translate the Dutch ruling for anyone who cannot attend.

If the suspects are convicted, the court will announce ultimate victim compensation.

Van De Moosijk said the victims’ lawyers have requested a bigger payment than 30,000 to 40,000 euros.

Russia’s trial

The MH17 verdict comes as Ukraine fights a Russian invasion.

Howlett notes that while most of the discussion surrounding the verdict focuses on whether the suspects will be imprisoned or whether Russia will be held accountable, the fact a formal inquiry was conducted is noteworthy.

Many countries, including the Netherlands, Australia, and Malaysia, investigated the case, and the trial is crucial. The fact that other countries tried these individuals proves that the West is engaged in Ukraine and is assisting them against Russia, she said.

“While the West believes in the law, Russia doesn’t. Whatever the ruling, Russia won’t uphold it, heightening political tensions. She added, “But we must wait.”

This case’s lessons

Howlett and Van De Moosdijk said the MH17 case has important lessons.

“This verdict is essential for the victims’ families and countries seeking for justice. It also teaches the West the value of a free investigation. Ukrainians and other victims of atrocities are pushing for this, Howlett said Al Jazeera.

Five countries investigating an issue legally can be difficult, Van De Moosdijk added. Every piece of evidence was thoroughly validated, nevertheless.

“In the search for truth, realize that inquiries might be lengthy. This long process is vital for crime victims and our societies as a whole.

