Iran and Ukraine discussed Russia-bound attack drones, says Kyiv

Experts from Iran and Ukraine had met to evaluate claims that Russian attack drones produced in Iran had been used in the country’s conflict with Ukraine, an official from the Ukrainian foreign ministry told media on Tuesday.

“Such an expert meeting did take place. I cannot disclose the details, but I can assure you that the Ukrainian side continues to take the most drastic measures to prevent the use of Iranian weapons by Russia for the war against Ukraine,” said Oleg Nikolenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Such an expert meeting did take place. I cannot disclose the details, but I can assure you that the Ukrainian side continues to take the most drastic measures to prevent the use of Iranian weapons by Russia for the war against Ukraine," said Oleg Nikolenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Ukraine has informed Iran that the consequences of complicity in the Russian aggression will be incommensurable with the potential benefits of cooperation with Russia," Nikolenko added. According to US officials, Russia obtained hundreds of drones from Tehran that were put to lethal use. A spokesperson for the Iranian Mission to the UN had previously told media that it had requested a "joint expert meeting" to consider the allegations. Advertisement "Following the alleged claims of using Iranian drones in the Ukraine conflict, Iran has requested a joint expert meeting with Ukraine authorities to consider such allegations. Significant steps have been taken so far in the collaborative dialogue between Iranian and Ukrainian defense experts, and it will continue to clear up any misunderstanding on this matter," the spokesperson said.