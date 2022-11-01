Advertisement
The top US diplomat for European affairs visits Ukraine

  • The Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs will visit Ukraine this week.
  • Her visit coincides with an increase in Russian attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.
  • Donfried will discuss US efforts to provide security assistance and energy support, and reform and reconstruction efforts.
The State Department announced Tuesday that the top US diplomat for European affairs will be visiting Ukraine this week.

The purpose of Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried’s visit is to “highlight the United States’ unwavering and enduring support for Ukraine as it defends its freedom and territorial integrity from Russia’s brutal war,” according to a statement from the State Department.

Her visit coincides with an increase in Russian attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and one week before the US midterm elections.

“While there, Dr. Donfried will meet with members of Ukraine’s presidential administration, foreign ministry officials, and other members of President Zelenskyy’s cabinet to discuss our ongoing efforts to provide security assistance and energy support, and help Ukraine’s reform and reconstruction efforts,” the State Department said.

“Additionally, she will hear from Ukraine’s civil society leaders on how we and our partners can continue to help the Ukrainian people achieve their aspirations and unlock their country’s potential,” it said.

According to the statement, Donfried will also meet with members of the US Embassy in Kyiv.

