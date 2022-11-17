White House confirms Biden spoke to Pelosi this morning

President Biden talked to Nancy Pelosi Thursday morning and congratulated her on “historic tenure as Speaker of the House”.

The White House says that President Biden talked to Nancy Pelosi Thursday morning and congratulated her on “her historic tenure as Speaker of the House.”

In a statement after she said she was stepping down as speaker, Biden said, “History will show that she was the most important Speaker of the House of Representatives in our history.”

“In everything she does,” Biden wrote, “she reflects a dignity in her actions and a dignity she sees in the lives of the people of this nation.”

“Because of Nancy Pelosi, the lives of millions and millions of Americans are better, even in districts represented by Republicans who voted against her bills and too often vilify her,” the president continued. “That’s Nancy – always working for the dignity of all of the people.”

Biden, in his statement, also recalled Pelosi’s work throughout her time with the gavel and remarked that “history will also note her fierceness and resolve to protect our democracy from the violent, deadly insurrection of January 6th.”

"She might be stepping down from her leadership role in the House Democratic Caucus, but she will never waiver in protecting our sacred democracy," he added, saying the nation owes her "a deep debt of gratitude for her service, her patriotism, and above all, her absolute dignity."