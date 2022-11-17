Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
White House confirms Biden spoke to Pelosi this morning

White House confirms Biden spoke to Pelosi this morning

Articles
Advertisement
White House confirms Biden spoke to Pelosi this morning

White House confirms Biden called Pelosi this morning

Advertisement
  • President Biden talked to Nancy Pelosi Thursday morning and congratulated her on “historic tenure as Speaker of the House”.
  • Biden: “She reflects a dignity in her actions and a dignity she sees in the lives of the people of this nation”
  • He says the nation owes her “a deep debt of gratitude for her service, her patriotism, and above all, her absolute dignity”.
Advertisement

The White House says that President Biden talked to Nancy Pelosi Thursday morning and congratulated her on “her historic tenure as Speaker of the House.”

In a statement after she said she was stepping down as speaker, Biden said, “History will show that she was the most important Speaker of the House of Representatives in our history.”

“In everything she does,” Biden wrote, “she reflects a dignity in her actions and a dignity she sees in the lives of the people of this nation.”

“Because of Nancy Pelosi, the lives of millions and millions of Americans are better, even in districts represented by Republicans who voted against her bills and too often vilify her,” the president continued. “That’s Nancy – always working for the dignity of all of the people.”

Biden, in his statement, also recalled Pelosi’s work throughout her time with the gavel and remarked that “history will also note her fierceness and resolve to protect our democracy from the violent, deadly insurrection of January 6th.”

Advertisement

“She might be stepping down from her leadership role in the House Democratic Caucus, but she will never waiver in protecting our sacred democracy,” he added, saying the nation owes her “a deep debt of gratitude for her service, her patriotism, and above all, her absolute dignity.”

Also Read

Nancy Pelosi resigns as House Democrat leader
Nancy Pelosi resigns as House Democrat leader

Nancy Pelosi has been a speaker of the US House of Representatives...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the US News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story