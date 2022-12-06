Lady Gaga’s dog walker’s killer gets 21 years in prison

James Howard Jackson admitted to trying to kill someone by entering a no contest plea, which is akin to a guilty plea.

A man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker while trying to steal a dog was given a 21-year prison term. James Howard Jackson admitted to trying to kill someone by entering a no contest plea, which is akin to a guilty plea.

Jackson shot Ryan Fischer in the chest in Hollywood in February 2021 as he was walking the singer’s three French bulldogs, according to testimony given in court.

After the attack, Mr. Fischer claimed he needed to have a portion of his lung removed.

According to sources, he appeared at the court hearing on Monday and claimed that the gunshot had permanently altered his life.

The attack was described as “a brutal act of cold-heartedness” by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

As part of a plea agreement, Jackson had additional allegations against him dropped.

Following the shooting, Jackson and one of his four companions kidnapped Koji and Gustav, two of the canines.

Miss Asia, a third bulldog, escaped and was subsequently located by police.

Police stated that they believed the dogs were being targeted due to their breed and not because of who their owner was at the time.

Two days after the two stolen puppies were taken, Gaga offered a $500,000 (£359,000) reward, which resulted in their safe return.

Harold White, one of the conspirators, admitted guilt on Monday to violating the rule barring convicted felons from owning weapons. Next year, he will be sentenced.

Last year, Lafayette Shon Whaley and White’s son, Jaylin Keyshawn White, both admitted to second-degree robbery and were given jail terms of four and six years, respectively.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Jennifer McBride, the person who returned the dogs, was later charged with being an accomplice to attempted murder and her case is still ongoing.

Jackson's day in court was delayed after he was wrongly released from prison in April in what the US Marshals Service described at the time as a "clerical error". He was re-arrested the same month.