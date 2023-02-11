Many Russian pregnant ladies travel to Argentina

Pregnant Russian women have entered Argentina due to the war in Ukraine.

With 33 on one aircraft on Thursday being detained due to “issues with documentation”.

Russian citizens are engaging in “birth tourism” to Argentina.

Advertisement

In the past few months, more than 5,000 pregnant Russian women have entered Argentina, including 33 on one aircraft on Thursday, according to officials.

According to the national migration office, all of the most recent entrants were in their final stages of pregnancy.

It’s claimed that the ladies want their children to be born in Argentina so they can become citizens of that country.

Local media thinks that the war in Ukraine is to blame for the current rise in visitors.

According to Florencia Carignano, the head of the migration agency, three of the 33 women who arrived in the Argentinian capital on one aircraft on Thursday were detained due to “issues with their documentation,” joining three other women who arrived the day before.

She added the Russian women had initially stated they were vacationers travelling to Argentina.

Advertisement

“In these cases it was detected that they did not come here to engage in tourism activities. They acknowledged it themselves.”

She added the Russian women had initially stated they were vacationers travelling to Argentina.

“The problem is that they come to Argentina, sign up their children as Argentinean and leave. Our passport is very secure across the world. It allows [passport-holders] to enter 171 countries visa-free,” Ms. Carignano said.

Parental citizenship is also expedited if they have an Argentine child. Russian citizens currently only have access to 87 countries without a visa.

A lawyer for the three women who were detained on Thursday said that they are being “falsely imprisoned”, as they are being held on suspicion of being “false tourists”.

This is a term “which does not exist in our legislation,” Christian Rubilar said.

Advertisement

“These women who didn’t commit a crime, who didn’t break any migratory law, are being illegally deprived of their freedom,” he added.

Since then, the women have been freed.

La Nacion attributed the sharp increase in Russian immigration to the conflict in Ukraine, noting that “[Russian women] are attracted by their [right to] visa-free entry to Argentina, as well as by the high-quality medicine and variety of hospitals, [as well as] fleeing war and their country’s health service.”

Russian citizens appear to be engaging in lucrative and well-established “birth tourism” to Argentina.

Pregnant women who want to give birth in Argentina can choose from a variety of packages on a Russian-language website, according to the Media.

The website offers discounts on the price of stays at “the top hospitals in the Argentinian capital,” as well as services like customized birth plans, airport pickups, Spanish lessons, and other services.

Advertisement

The packages vary from “first class,” which starts at $15,000 (£12,433), to “economic class,” which starts at $5,000 (£4,144).

According to the company’s website, its creator has been promoting birth tourism and providing relocation support since 2015.

The business also claims to be “100% Argentinian.”

Also Read Spurred by the Ukraine conflict Russia’s ‘Women’s Guard’ learn to shoot Russian women are practicing different firing positions with Soviet-designed Kalashnikov weapons. Women...