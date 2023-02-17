Advertisement
  • World leaders gathers to support Ukraine in Germany
World leaders gathers to support Ukraine in Germany

  • The Munich Security Conference will discuss the conflict in Ukraine.
  • And reaffirm the commitment to a global order governed by the rule of law.
  • US Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to attend.
During the Munich Security Conference in Germany, where the conflict in Ukraine will be a major topic of discussion.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to attend.

On Friday, the first day of the three-day summit, speakers will include the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the French President Emmanuel Macron.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, will additionally make a video link appearance.

Immediately before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine one year ago on February 24, the conference will take place.

Others in authority include Josep Borrell, the head of international strategy for the EU, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet on Friday morning: “It has now been almost one year since Russia brought an imperialistic war to our continent. At the @MunSecConf, let us renew our commitment to a global order governed by the rule of law – not the right of might.”

Officials from the Russian government were not invited to this year’s MSC.

