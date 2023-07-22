Deadly Rocket Attacks in Sudan’s Darfur Region Leave 16 Civilian Victims

At least 16 civilians killed in rocket fire in Sudan’s Darfur region.

Escalated violence amid fighting between rival generals since mid-April.

Death toll across Sudan reaches at least 3,000 from ongoing conflict.

Today, a local lawyers’ union reported that rocket fire struck houses in Sudan’s war-torn western Darfur region, resulting in the tragic death of at least 16 civilians. The region, which has been deeply affected by brutal conflict since the early 2000s, is currently experiencing escalated violence as fighting ensues between rival generals competing for power since mid-April.

“During an exchange of rocket fire between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), 16 civilians were killed on Friday, according to a preliminary toll, in Nyala,” the South Darfur state capital, the union said.

Amid the ongoing conflict in Sudan, at least one man has been killed by a sniper in the war-torn western Darfur region, as reported by a local lawyers’ union. The city of El Geneina in West Darfur, near Chad, has seen a rise in sniper attacks targeting residents from rooftops since the fighting began, leading tens of thousands to flee across the border.

The war, which initially broke out in the capital Khartoum on April 15 and later spread to Darfur, has resulted in a death toll of at least 3,000 across Sudan, based on a conservative estimate. The conflict involves clashes between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who leads the paramilitary RSF.

Recent battles in Darfur, an RSF stronghold, have focused on Nyala, following brutal clashes in El Geneina where the United Nations reported atrocities. Fighting has also continued in and around Khartoum, with the army conducting air strikes on villages in Al-Jazirah state’s north, just south of the capital.

The war has led to the displacement of an estimated 3.3 million people, with many seeking refuge in the fertile land between the White Nile and Blue Nile rivers. Should the fighting expand into Al-Jazirah, more people may be forced to flee, posing challenges for humanitarian workers supporting them due to bureaucratic obstacles in relocating their operations.

Experts suggest that both sides of the conflict aim to expand the battlefield to gain an advantage. The RSF has been dominant in Khartoum since the war’s early days, and the group is seeking control of the main Darfur-Khartoum road to ensure a continuous supply of fighters and weapons. Truce talks have been theoretically taking place, with representatives from both Burhan and Daglo in Saudi Arabia, but the Sudanese government has denied any near truce agreement.

