Zelenskyy honors troops in Bakhmut on military holiday

  • Zelenskyy visited troops in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, to honor Special Operations Forces Day.
  • He met with soldiers and praised their bravery.
  • He had a “traditional coffee talk” with the soldiers at a local gas station.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Bakhmut area in eastern Ukraine on Saturday, in honor of Special Operations Forces Day in the country.

During his visit, he met with the troops stationed there.

“Today, I am here to congratulate our warriors on their professional day, to honor their strength,” Zelenskyy said in a post on his official Twitter account Saturday, accompanied by several pictures. “I heard a commander’s report and talked with the warriors. Very powerful, and very effective. Thank you!”

Zelensky mentioned that he couldn’t delve into the specifics of the ongoing mission of the Special Operations Forces due to its sensitive nature, but he praised their bravery, describing them as “truly heroic.”

The president’s office released images and video of his interaction with soldiers at a local gas station, where they had a friendly chat over coffee and took photographs together. Zelensky referred to this meeting as a “traditional coffee talk.”

“Our Donetsk region,” Zelensky is quoted as saying in a Telegram post. “Thank you to everyone who fights for Ukraine and who helps and supports!”
Watch one of the videos of Zelensky meeting troops below:

