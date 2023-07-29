Zelenskyy honors troops in Bakhmut on military holiday

Zelenskyy visited troops in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, to honor Special Operations Forces Day.

He met with soldiers and praised their bravery.

He had a “traditional coffee talk” with the soldiers at a local gas station.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Bakhmut area in eastern Ukraine on Saturday, in honor of Special Operations Forces Day in the country.

During his visit, he met with the troops stationed there.