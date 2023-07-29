Zelenskyy honors troops in Bakhmut on military holiday

July 2023 on track to be hottest month on record
July is on track to become the hottest month ever recorded. The...
Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Bakhmut area in eastern Ukraine on Saturday, in honor of Special Operations Forces Day in the country.
During his visit, he met with the troops stationed there.
“Today, I am here to congratulate our warriors on their professional day, to honor their strength,” Zelenskyy said in a post on his official Twitter account Saturday, accompanied by several pictures. “I heard a commander’s report and talked with the warriors. Very powerful, and very effective. Thank you!”
Zelensky mentioned that he couldn’t delve into the specifics of the ongoing mission of the Special Operations Forces due to its sensitive nature, but he praised their bravery, describing them as “truly heroic.”
The president’s office released images and video of his interaction with soldiers at a local gas station, where they had a friendly chat over coffee and took photographs together. Zelensky referred to this meeting as a “traditional coffee talk.”
Watch one of the videos of Zelensky meeting troops below:
Наша Донеччина. Вже традиційне спілкування за кавою на АЗС. Дякую кожному й кожній, хто бʼється заради України, хто допомагає та підтримує! pic.twitter.com/Hmz1AAau4B
— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 29, 2023
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Russia-Ukraine News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.