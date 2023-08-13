Advertisement
date 2023-08-13
German Chancellor Applauds Saudi Summit for Ukraine Peace

German Chancellor Applauds Saudi Summit for Ukraine Peace

  • Germany supports the Saudi-led Ukraine summit.
  • Scholz: Continued diplomatic efforts are needed to end the war.
  • Ukraine seeks endorsement for a 10-point peace proposal.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his support for the recent Saudi-led summit aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

He also emphasized the need for continued diplomatic initiatives. The gathering in Jeddah, which saw participation from over 40 countries including China, Germany, India, and the US, signifies a concerted global effort towards resolving the ongoing strife.

“It makes sense for us to continue these talks because they increase the pressure on Russia to realize that it has taken the wrong path and that it must withdraw its troops and make peace possible,” Scholz said in his annual summer interview with German broadcaster ZDF.
In June, similar international discussions focusing on a pathway to peace were held in Copenhagen. Chancellor Scholz highlighted the significance of both sets of talks, which took place in Denmark and Saudi Arabia and were conducted at the level of foreign policy advisors, describing them as uniquely important.

He continued: “They are very important and they are only the beginning.”
On Monday, Ukraine expressed contentment with the outcomes of the Saudi summit, where Kyiv actively sought endorsement for its comprehensive 10-point peace proposal, centered around the complete withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian soil.

In contrast, Moscow asserted that achieving a peace resolution hinged on Kyiv’s disarming.

Over a year following Russia’s invasion, Ukraine initiated a highly anticipated counteroffensive in June, bolstered by the accumulation of Western weaponry. Nevertheless, progress has been stymied by robust Russian opposition.

Kyiv has persistently appealed to Berlin for the provision of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to enhance its endeavors.

Yet, Germany’s reservations regarding potential repercussions, such as the weapons potentially reaching Russian territory and escalating the conflict, have hindered their supply.

In reaffirming Germany’s position, Chancellor Scholz highlighted the nation’s role as the second-largest contributor of military support to Ukraine, trailing only the United States.

However, on the matter of furnishing Taurus missiles to Ukraine, the chancellor’s stance remained equivocal.

