German Chancellor Applauds Saudi Summit for Ukraine Peace

On Monday, Ukraine expressed contentment with the outcomes of the Saudi summit, where Kyiv actively sought endorsement for its comprehensive 10-point peace proposal, centered around the complete withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian soil.

In contrast, Moscow asserted that achieving a peace resolution hinged on Kyiv’s disarming.

Over a year following Russia’s invasion, Ukraine initiated a highly anticipated counteroffensive in June, bolstered by the accumulation of Western weaponry. Nevertheless, progress has been stymied by robust Russian opposition.

Kyiv has persistently appealed to Berlin for the provision of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to enhance its endeavors.

Yet, Germany’s reservations regarding potential repercussions, such as the weapons potentially reaching Russian territory and escalating the conflict, have hindered their supply.

Advertisement

In reaffirming Germany’s position, Chancellor Scholz highlighted the nation’s role as the second-largest contributor of military support to Ukraine, trailing only the United States.

However, on the matter of furnishing Taurus missiles to Ukraine, the chancellor’s stance remained equivocal.