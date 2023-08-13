German Chancellor Applauds Saudi Summit for Ukraine Peace

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his support for the recent Saudi-led summit aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.
He also emphasized the need for continued diplomatic initiatives. The gathering in Jeddah, which saw participation from over 40 countries including China, Germany, India, and the US, signifies a concerted global effort towards resolving the ongoing strife.
In June, similar international discussions focusing on a pathway to peace were held in Copenhagen. Chancellor Scholz highlighted the significance of both sets of talks, which took place in Denmark and Saudi Arabia and were conducted at the level of foreign policy advisors, describing them as uniquely important.
On Monday, Ukraine expressed contentment with the outcomes of the Saudi summit, where Kyiv actively sought endorsement for its comprehensive 10-point peace proposal, centered around the complete withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian soil.
In contrast, Moscow asserted that achieving a peace resolution hinged on Kyiv’s disarming.
Over a year following Russia’s invasion, Ukraine initiated a highly anticipated counteroffensive in June, bolstered by the accumulation of Western weaponry. Nevertheless, progress has been stymied by robust Russian opposition.
Kyiv has persistently appealed to Berlin for the provision of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to enhance its endeavors.
Yet, Germany’s reservations regarding potential repercussions, such as the weapons potentially reaching Russian territory and escalating the conflict, have hindered their supply.
In reaffirming Germany’s position, Chancellor Scholz highlighted the nation’s role as the second-largest contributor of military support to Ukraine, trailing only the United States.
However, on the matter of furnishing Taurus missiles to Ukraine, the chancellor’s stance remained equivocal.
