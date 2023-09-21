Another Sikh leader Sukhdool Singh killed in Canada

Advertisement
  • Sukhdool Singh was brutally gunned down by unidentified assailants in Winnipeg.
  • Sukhdool Singh was a prominent Sikh separatist leader.
  • He sought refuge in Canada from India’s Punjab in 2017.

Sukhdool Singh, a prominent Sikh separatist leader who sought refuge in Canada from India’s Punjab in 2017, was brutally gunned down by unidentified assailants in Winnipeg.

The assailants fired approximately 15 shots at Singh, claiming his life. Sukhdool Singh hailed from Punjab’s Moga district.

This alarming incident unfolds against the backdrop of strained relations between India and Canada, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau making a serious accusation in parliament.

Trudeau asserted that India played a role in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil.

Canada’s political landscape has united in support of their government’s claims, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation.

Consequently, both nations have taken diplomatic measures, expelling one senior diplomat from each other’s embassies.

India has also issued a travel advisory, cautioning its citizens planning trips to Canada.

The incident involving Sukhdool Singh’s tragic demise, coupled with the ongoing diplomatic tensions, has brought this issue to the forefront of international attention, demanding a close watch on further developments.

