India warns citizens of Sikh murder row in Canada

In light of a diplomatic dispute surrounding the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader, India has issued a strong advisory, urging its citizens to exercise extreme caution while in Canada.

This advisory comes in the wake of allegations made by Canada, suggesting potential involvement of Indian agents in the killing, a development that has significantly strained relations between the two nations, leading to increased tensions and frustration in New Delhi.

India has issued a cautionary advisory to its citizens, advising them to avoid certain areas in Canada. This move is the most recent development in an ongoing diplomatic dispute stemming from allegations by Ottawa that India had a role in the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader earlier this year. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has firmly called upon India to treat the findings of its investigation into the leader's shooting death with the utmost gravity.

