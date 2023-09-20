Canada’s Trudeau demands answers in Sikh leader’s assassination

- Justin Trudeau emphasizes intent not to provoke India but to seek appropriate resolution.
- Canadian intelligence investigates allegations of New Delhi’s involvement in Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder.
- India rejects allegations, expels Canadian diplomat, straining diplomatic relations.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau clarified that Canada’s intent is not to provoke India but rather to encourage New Delhi to address the matter appropriately.
Trudeau’s statement followed his announcement on Monday regarding Canadian intelligence agencies actively investigating credible allegations linking New Delhi’s agents to the shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, aged 45, in British Columbia in June.
India promptly rejected these allegations as absurd and announced the expulsion of a Canadian diplomat, exacerbating the already strained diplomatic relations between the two G20 nations. Trudeau emphasized that this case holds significant implications within the realm of international law.
Read More News On
Catch all the Canada News, India News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.