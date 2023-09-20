India linked to Nijjar killing, say Canada, United State

India warns citizens in Canada of hate crimes, anti-India activities
The warning comes after a recent escalation in tensions between the two...
On Tuesday, a senior source within the Canadian government disclosed that Canada and the United States had a high level of cooperation in their joint efforts to examine intelligence indicating the potential involvement of Indian agents in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia earlier this year.
The killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, aged 45, in June, reportedly underwent a comprehensive investigation led by domestic security agencies, as announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday.
According to the source, “We’ve been working with the US very closely, including on the public disclosure yesterday.”
The official, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, mentioned that Canada would furnish the evidence it possesses at an appropriate time, as reported by Reuters.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Trudeau emphasized that this case held significant implications for international law during his press conference.
He also urged the Indian government to take the matter seriously and support a comprehensive investigation conducted by Canada.
In swift response, India rejected Trudeau’s assertion as baseless and declared the expulsion of a Canadian diplomat in retaliation for Canada’s earlier expulsion of India’s top intelligence official.
Given New Delhi’s concerns about Sikh revolutionary activities in Canada, this dispute further strains the already tense diplomatic relations between the two nations.
“I would expect that normal discussions between the two governments will be difficult while this issue is being resolved,” said Roland Paris, Trudeau’s former foreign policy adviser and a professor of international affairs at the University of Ottawa.
