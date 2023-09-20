India linked to Nijjar killing, say Canada, United State

Advertisement

The official, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, mentioned that Canada would furnish the evidence it possesses at an appropriate time, as reported by Reuters.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Trudeau emphasized that this case held significant implications for international law during his press conference.

He also urged the Indian government to take the matter seriously and support a comprehensive investigation conducted by Canada.

In swift response, India rejected Trudeau’s assertion as baseless and declared the expulsion of a Canadian diplomat in retaliation for Canada’s earlier expulsion of India’s top intelligence official.

Given New Delhi’s concerns about Sikh revolutionary activities in Canada, this dispute further strains the already tense diplomatic relations between the two nations.