El Paso at “breaking point” as migrant arrivals top 2,000 per day

El Paso has reportedly reached “a breaking point” as a result of the massive influx of migrants coming into the country from Mexico; each day, more than 2,000 people petition for asylum, clogging up shelters and straining resources, according to the mayor of Texas, who made the announcement on Saturday.

The mayor of El Paso, Texas, Oscar Leeser, said at a press conference that “the city of El Paso only has so many resources and we have come to… a breaking point right now.”

To border areas in Mexico adjacent to San Diego, California, and the Texas cities of El Paso and Eagle Pass, a larger number of immigrants, largely from Venezuela, has already come by perilous routes aboard buses and cargo trains.

President Joe Biden is facing renewed political criticism as the US gears up for the 2024 election due to a recent decrease in migrant numbers.

El Paso announced the opening of a new shelter and the chartering of five buses to transport migrants to cities like New York, Chicago, and Denver.

Republican governors from Texas and Florida have faced backlash for relocating migrants to liberal areas, but El Paso’s Democratic mayor, Leeser, stated that the migrants on the buses were going voluntarily.

While Leeser praised Biden as a good partner, he criticized the US immigration system as “broken.”

Leeser highlighted that many Venezuelan migrants lacked transportation to their final destinations, and the city needed to support both migrants and the homeless population.

Six weeks ago, El Paso saw 350 to 400 daily migrant arrivals, but recently, it has been 2,000 or more per day.

The city collaborated with the US Border Patrol to house 6,500 migrants in the last 10 days, with the majority being single men (about two-thirds), followed by families (32%), and unaccompanied children (2%).

“I think it’s really important to note that we have a broken immigration system,” he said. “It’s the same thing over and over again.”

