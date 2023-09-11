G20 summit: Joe Biden raises human rights with Modi in India

Mount Taranaki Climber ‘Exceptionally Lucky’ to Be Alive
During his visit to Delhi for the G20 summit, US President Joe Biden emphasized that he discussed concerns related to human rights and the significance of a free press with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
President Biden also engaged in a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Modi.
Before the conclusion of the summit, President Biden departed India to travel to Vietnam. During his press conference in Hanoi, he mentioned that he had extensive conversations with Prime Minister Modi aimed at further enhancing the bilateral relationship between India and the United States.
It should be noted that various activists and human rights organizations have raised questions about the declining human rights situation in India during Mr. Modi’s leadership.
The Indian government, led by Mr. Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has denied allegations that incidents targeting minorities, particularly Muslims, have increased since the BJP came to power in 2014.
“And, as I always do, I raised the important [subject] of respecting human rights and the vital role that civil society and a free press have in building a strong and prosperous country with Mr Modi,” he added.
According to the most recent World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in May, India’s ranking has declined by 11 positions compared to the previous year, now standing at 161 out of 180 countries.
Advocates have frequently urged Western leaders, including Mr. Biden, to address these concerns with Mr. Modi.
However, experts suggest that the United States will approach this matter cautiously, considering India’s crucial role as an ally in efforts to counter China’s growing influence.
In May, Mr. Modi received a warm welcome during his state visit to the United States, with White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stating that while the U.S. would express its concerns regarding freedom-related challenges, it would do so without adopting a lecturing or superior stance, acknowledging that every nation faces its challenges.
During his visit to Hanoi, President Biden also discussed the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor deal, which was announced during the summit.
He described it as a groundbreaking partnership aiming to connect Middle Eastern countries to India through rail and port infrastructure, seen by analysts as a response to China’s Belt and Road initiative.
President Biden traveled to India for the G20 summit, where he engaged in bilateral talks with Mr. Modi upon arrival, followed by a dinner hosted at Mr. Modi’s official residence.
Notably, Mr. Modi has refrained from holding solo press conferences since assuming the role of Prime Minister, and journalists were not invited to ask questions following the talks or dinner.
India’s official statement released after the meeting highlighted cooperation on various issues but did not mention a discussion on human rights.
