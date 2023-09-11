G20 summit: Joe Biden raises human rights with Modi in India

Biden raised concerns about human rights and press freedom in India with Modi.

Biden and Modi discussed ways to enhance the bilateral relationship between India and the US.

India's ranking in the World Press Freedom Index has declined by 11 positions.

During his visit to Delhi for the G20 summit, US President Joe Biden emphasized that he discussed concerns related to human rights and the significance of a free press with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Biden also engaged in a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

Before the conclusion of the summit, President Biden departed India to travel to Vietnam. During his press conference in Hanoi, he mentioned that he had extensive conversations with Prime Minister Modi aimed at further enhancing the bilateral relationship between India and the United States.

It should be noted that various activists and human rights organizations have raised questions about the declining human rights situation in India during Mr. Modi’s leadership.

The Indian government, led by Mr. Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has denied allegations that incidents targeting minorities, particularly Muslims, have increased since the BJP came to power in 2014.