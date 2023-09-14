Greenland cruise ship finally free after mud nightmare

Advertisement

Luxury cruise ship Ocean Explorer stranded in mud and silt above Arctic Circle

206 passengers and crew rescued by Greenland research trawler

The ship suffered no hull breach or environmental pollution

After being stranded in the mud in Greenland since Monday, a luxury cruise ship, the Ocean Explorer, has finally been successfully freed.

Advertisement

The vessel, along with its 206 passengers and crew, was rescued on Thursday by a research trawler from Greenland, while it was grounded within the Northeast Greenland National Park.

SunStone, the owner of the ship, confirmed that there were no injuries among those on board.

However, Aurora Expeditions, the tour operator, reported that a small number of individuals had contracted Covid-19 during the ordeal.

The Ocean Explorer became lodged in mud and silt above the Arctic Circle in Alpefjord, located 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) northeast of Greenland’s capital, Nuuk.

Several attempts were made to dislodge the ship during high tide, but they proved unsuccessful.

The Danish military’s Joint Arctic Command had scheduled an inspection vessel to arrive at the scene on Friday.

Advertisement

Ultimately, the ship was freed through a combined effort involving a pull from a Greenland government-owned trawler named Tarajoq, which means “salt” in Greenlandic, as well as the Ocean Explorer’s power.