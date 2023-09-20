Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hardeep Singh’s Death: A Wake-Up Call For Indian Government

Hardeep Singh’s Death: A Wake-Up Call For Indian Government

Articles
Advertisement
Hardeep Singh’s Death: A Wake-Up Call For Indian Government
Advertisement
  • Khalistan movement gains momentum post Hardeep Singh’s murder in Canada (June 18, 2023).
  • The Sikh community’s passions reignited in response to the tragic incident.
  • Gruptunat Singh Pannu announces the potential partition of India.
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Khalistan movement has witnessed a resurgence following the tragic killing of Hardeep Singh in Canada on June 18, 2023.

Advertisement

Hardeep Singh’s murder has reignited passions within the Sikh community, leading to increased momentum for the cause.

Furthermore, Gruptunat Singh Pannu, the founder of the London-based Khalistan Movement, has made a significant announcement regarding the potential partition of India.

This declaration has added a new dimension to the ongoing discussions surrounding the Khalistan movement.

It is important to note that the Khalistan movement is a contentious and complex issue, and any developments in this regard should be closely monitored and analyzed in the broader context of India’s political landscape and the aspirations of the Sikh community.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Shubh’s India Tour Axed Over Khalistan Allegations
Shubh’s India Tour Axed Over Khalistan Allegations

Punjabi artist Shubh gained rapid fame in India through his music. The...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Canada News, India News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story