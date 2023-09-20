Hardeep Singh’s Death: A Wake-Up Call For Indian Government

The Khalistan movement has witnessed a resurgence following the tragic killing of Hardeep Singh in Canada on June 18, 2023.

Hardeep Singh’s murder has reignited passions within the Sikh community, leading to increased momentum for the cause.

Furthermore, Gruptunat Singh Pannu, the founder of the London-based Khalistan Movement, has made a significant announcement regarding the potential partition of India.

This declaration has added a new dimension to the ongoing discussions surrounding the Khalistan movement.

It is important to note that the Khalistan movement is a contentious and complex issue, and any developments in this regard should be closely monitored and analyzed in the broader context of India’s political landscape and the aspirations of the Sikh community.