Shubh’s India Tour Axed Over Khalistan Allegations

Punjabi artist Shubh gained rapid fame in India through his music.

The post coincided with Punjab Police’s search for a Khalistani separatist leader, leading to arrests and tension.

Boat withdrew sponsorship for Shubh’s Still Rollin India tour due to the controversy.

In a remarkably short period, the Punjabi artist known as Shubh has successfully carved out a unique space for himself in the music industry, particularly in India.

His music has proliferated across various social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and more, with users utilizing his tracks to create videos.

Nevertheless, the Canada-based Punjabi singer, who was originally scheduled to embark on his Still Rollin India tour, is currently making waves on the internet for less favorable reasons.

For those unfamiliar with him, Shubh, whose real name is Shubhneet Singh, is an Indian rapper residing in Canada, primarily known for producing Punjabi songs. The 26-year-old artist gained widespread recognition with his 2021 single, “We Rollin.”

Shubh has recently drawn attention to a social media post he shared in March 2023. Given the escalated tensions between India and Canada, particularly following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s connection of the death of Khalistan Tiger Force chief, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, to Indian government officials, Shubh’s post has resurfaced online, sparking claims that he supports the Khalistani movement.