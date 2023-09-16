Hurricane Lee Takes Aim at New England and Canada

Advertisement

Hurricane Lee leaves thousands without power, heads for Nova Scotia.

Hurricane Lee to bring strong winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding.

Millions under storm warnings in New England and Canada.

Hurricane Lee, now classified as a post-tropical cyclone, has left approximately 80,000 properties without electricity.

It is anticipated to reach Nova Scotia at 15:00 local time (18:00 GMT) on Saturday, carrying hurricane-force winds of 80 mph (130 km/h), as reported by the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Due to the storm’s intensity, flights and ferry crossings have been canceled, and millions of residents in New England and Canada are currently under storm warnings.

Lee is expected to bring strong winds, heavy rainfall, and coastal flooding, according to the NHC.

Given the storm’s expanding size, its effects will be felt far beyond the area where it makes landfall.