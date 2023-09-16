Hurricane Lee Takes Aim at New England and Canada

Tragedy at Sea: Newborn Baby Found Dead on Migrant Boat
Hurricane Lee, now classified as a post-tropical cyclone, has left approximately 80,000 properties without electricity.
It is anticipated to reach Nova Scotia at 15:00 local time (18:00 GMT) on Saturday, carrying hurricane-force winds of 80 mph (130 km/h), as reported by the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
Due to the storm’s intensity, flights and ferry crossings have been canceled, and millions of residents in New England and Canada are currently under storm warnings.
Lee is expected to bring strong winds, heavy rainfall, and coastal flooding, according to the NHC.
Given the storm’s expanding size, its effects will be felt far beyond the area where it makes landfall.
“These conditions are likely to lead to downed trees and potential power outages,” the NHC said.
According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Lee is currently situated 220 miles south of Eastport, Maine, and 230 miles south of Halifax, Nova Scotia, moving at a speed of approximately 25 mph.
In response to the impending storm, Maine Governor Janet Mills has declared a state of emergency, and U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized the deployment of resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The heaviest rainfall from Lee is expected to impact Maine, with significant rainfall also forecasted for parts of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.
It’s worth noting that the last hurricane to hit Maine was Hurricane Gerda in 1969, and in 1991, Hurricane Bob was downgraded to a tropical storm just before making landfall in the region.
The Canadian Hurricane Centre has issued hurricane and tropical storm watches for portions of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island.
As Lee approaches the region, wildlife parks in Nova Scotia were closed on Friday as a precautionary measure.
“We are closing our parks for the storm and will reopen when it is safe,” said Tory Rushton, provincial minister of natural resources and renewables.
