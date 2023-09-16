Man Arrested for Scaling Wall at Buckingham Palace

Advertisement

In a late-night security incident near Buckingham Palace, law enforcement authorities have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of trespassing.

The arrest came after reports of a person scaling a wall into the Royal Mews area, which houses the historic royal carriages.

The apprehension took place outside the stables around 01:25 BST and was made under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act.

Fortunately, the intruder did not gain access to the stables, as confirmed by Scotland Yard.

The detained individual has been transported to a London police station, where he will undergo questioning as the investigation into this security breach unfolds.

Further details will be provided as the story develops.”