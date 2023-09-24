Mangrove research center to launch at COP28

Indonesia and the UAE will announce an international mangrove research center at COP28 in Dubai.

Indonesia, with extensive mangrove ecosystems, supports the initiative.

Indonesia and the UAE are set to announce the establishment of an international research center dedicated to mangroves during the upcoming 2023 UN climate summit in Dubai, as stated by Jakarta’s ambassador to Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The Mangrove Alliance for Climate, originally introduced by the UAE and Indonesia at COP27, the 2022 UN climate summit in Egypt last November, is aimed at advancing nature-based solutions for climate change challenges.

This initiative has since garnered support from additional nations, including Australia and India.