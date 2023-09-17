Support grows for constitutional recognition of Indigenous Australians

Thousands in Australia rally for Indigenous constitutional recognition.

The proposal amends the constitution and establishes an advisory body.

Indigenous Australians face discrimination and disparities.

Thousands of Australians rallied in support of recognizing Indigenous people in the constitution, a proposal facing challenges ahead of an upcoming referendum on October 14.

If approved, the measure would amend the constitution to acknowledge Indigenous people and establish an advisory body to provide input on policies affecting them.

Indigenous Australians, who make up 3.8% of the population, experience discrimination, health and education disparities, and high incarceration rates.

Despite these issues, a recent poll indicated that the “Voice to Parliament” proposal is likely to be defeated, marking the fifth consecutive monthly survey to show opposition to the change.

The “Walk for Yes” events, organized by the group Yes23, drew around 20,000 participants in Brisbane, with rallies planned in other major cities across Australia, including Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Hobart, Canberra, Darwin, and Newcastle.

Several guests were seen sporting T-shirts and waving “Vote Yes!” signs, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) video.

A national majority in favor and majorities in at least four of Australia’s six states are needed for the referendum, which is supported by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Labor administration.

The majority of Indigenous people support the referendum, but some, including famous No campaigner Warren Mundine, argue that it is a distraction from achieving real, beneficial results and would not completely address their problems.

“If we can do just three things – accountability, jobs, and education – then we’ll resolve most of the problems we’ve got,” Mundine said.

Only eight of 44 proposals for constitutional change have been adopted since Australia gained its independence in 1901.

