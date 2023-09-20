Trudeau: India should take allegation of Nijjar’s murder seriously

Advertisement

If the allegations prove to be true, it would constitute an exceedingly rare instance of a deliberate assassination occurring on ostensibly friendly foreign soil—arguably the most audacious since the retaliatory actions taken by Israel following the tragic 1972 Olympic massacre.

India’s alleged involvement in this murder has triggered a significant diplomatic crisis between Ottawa and New Delhi, with potential ripple effects on India’s broader international relationships, thereby adding complexity to the geopolitical dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region.

On June 18, Hardeep Singh Nijjar delivered a speech at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, where he served as president, in Surrey, British Columbia.

Following his speech, he proceeded to his car in the parking lot. Just after 8 p.m., two individuals wearing masks approached Nijjar’s vehicle and opened fire.

The assailants then fled the scene in a waiting getaway car.

While the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have not yet disclosed the identities of the suspected gunmen, the homicide investigators have managed to identify their vehicle.