Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Trudeau urges India to collaborate with Canada in investigating

Trudeau urges India to collaborate with Canada in investigating

Articles
Advertisement
Trudeau urges India to collaborate with Canada in investigating

Trudeau urges India to collaborate with Canada in investigating

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Canada has urged India to collaborate with Canada in investigating
  • Justin Trudeau said that Canada is a nation committed to “protecting the rights of its citizens”
  • Trudeau emphasized that this matter holds “fundamental significance” for Canada
    • Advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada has urged India to collaborate with Canada in investigating the allegations he has brought forward.

Advertisement

“We call upon the government of India to work with us, to take seriously these allegations, and to allow justice to follow its course,” Trudeau said during a news conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trudeau has emphasized that Canada is a nation committed to “protecting the rights of its citizens” and upholding the principles of the international system.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We will always do it responsibly – but firmly, too,” he told reporters.

Advertisement

Trudeau has underscored the gravity of the accusations implicating India in Nijjar’s killing, emphasizing that this matter holds “fundamental significance” for Canada.

Advertisement

“There are credible reasons to believe that agents of the government of India were involved in the killing of a Canadian on Canadian soil,” the prime minister told reporters.

Advertisement

“That is something of the utmost and foundational importance in a country of rule of law, in a world where [the] international rules-based order matters.”

He further said: “I can assure you that the decision to share these allegations on the floor of the House of Commons … was not done lightly,” Trudeau says.

Advertisement

“It was done with the utmost seriousness.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Indian families living in Canada worried amid India-Canada tension
Indian families living in Canada worried amid India-Canada tension

India-Canada relations have faced challenges due to the increasing tensions between both...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Canada News, India News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story