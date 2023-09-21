Trudeau urges India to collaborate with Canada in investigating

Indian families living in Canada worried amid India-Canada tension
India-Canada relations have faced challenges due to the increasing tensions between both...
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada has urged India to collaborate with Canada in investigating the allegations he has brought forward.
“We call upon the government of India to work with us, to take seriously these allegations, and to allow justice to follow its course,” Trudeau said during a news conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
