The UK reports that Russia and Ukraine have faced intense attacks in the past four days.

Russia intends to significantly increase its defense spending in 2024.

Russia intends to significantly increase its defense spending in 2024, with a budget allocation of six percent of its GDP. The Ministry of Defence in the UK has reported that both Russia and Ukraine have faced highly unusual and intense attacks within their territories in the past four days.

“There have been reports of explosions at Russian logistics sites, air bases, and command posts in Crimea, the Krasnodar region, and near Moscow,” the ministry said in a statement on the social media app X (formerly known as Twitter).

“It is highly likely that Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has again been heavily targeted. However, the explosions at Chkalovsky Air Base, near Moscow, are likely to be of most strategic concern to Russian leaders,” the ministry added.

Advertisement Advertisement According to Bloomberg News, Russia intends to significantly increase its defense spending in 2024, with a budget allocation of six percent of its gross domestic product (GDP), marking a substantial rise from 3.9 percent in 2023 and 2.7 percent in 2021. Additionally, a proxy official representing Crimea’s Russian-backed administration has reported a cyber attack on internet providers in the annexed Crimean peninsula. Advertisement

"Unprecedented cyberattack on Crimean internet providers. We are fixing internet outages on the peninsula. All services are working to eliminate the threat," said Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the Moscow-installed Crimea governor Sergei Aksyonov. Hungary's Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, has stated that he will hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, during the UN General Assembly sessions, as revealed in an interview with Hungarian public TV channel M1. Despite Hungary's outspoken criticism of the EU's sanctions on Russia, the country has consistently supported all the agreed-upon measures.

