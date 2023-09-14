US Wants North Korea Talks, But Kim Says No

Advertisement

US struggles to address North Korea as Kim Jong Un and Putin deepen ties

The US warns of severe consequences for Russia-North Korea cooperation

Limited US economic measures left to pressure North Korea

For decades, the Western world, particularly Washington, has grappled with the question of how to address the North Korean issue.

Advertisement

This challenge has gained even greater urgency as Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin’s heavily sanctioned governments appear to be forming a new era of cooperation.

However, the United States seems to be running short of viable solutions.

The specific details of any agreement between Moscow and Pyongyang remain unclear.

Still, the primary concerns revolve around the potential sharing of technology, particularly related to ballistic missiles and nuclear submarine systems by Russia.

Until now, the U.S. response has consisted of sarcastic remarks, suggesting that Putin is in a desperate position, “begging” for assistance from a pariah state, and even having to travel humbly across his own country.

Furthermore, Washington has issued warnings of severe consequences, which have yet to be specified.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, limited economic measures are left in the American arsenal to exert pressure on North Korea.

As one State Department correspondent humorously noted, there may be a few small businesses in Pyongyang that haven’t been targeted, but that’s about it.

So, the question is how President Joe Biden, who has been actively forming alliances to address the challenge posed by China, can bring the unpredictable North Korean leader to the negotiating table.