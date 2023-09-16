WHO Aid Arrives in Benghazi for 250,000 People

Putin Shows Off Russian Military Might to Kim Jong Un
The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the delivery of sufficient health supplies to assist 250,000 individuals in Libya.
According to a WHO statement, a shipment of 29 metric tonnes of aid, encompassing essential medicines, trauma and emergency surgery provisions, medical equipment, and body bags, has reached Benghazi.
Benghazi’s port is approximately 300 kilometers away from Derna, which is challenging to access due to the extensive damage to roads and infrastructure.
Ahmed Bayram, the regional media and communications adviser for the Norwegian Refugee Council, emphasized the immense psychological strain on local rescue workers, many of whom have experienced personal losses in their homes and families.
Consequently, they now confront an exceptionally demanding task, not only due to the extensive devastation but also because of the deeply personal nature of their involvement.
Dr. Margaret Harris, a representative from the World Health Organization, also cautioned local authorities against conducting mass burials for the deceased, as this could exacerbate the mental trauma experienced by survivors.
“When you’ve got no idea what happened to your mother, your child your father, you’ll never recover from that terrible, terrible mental trauma,” she says.
