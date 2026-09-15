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China warns US over ‘weaponization of space’ after deployment confirmed

China has responded to comments by U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink confirming the deployment of weapons in Earth’s orbit.

Web Desk September 15, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

China has responded to comments by U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink confirming the deployment of weapons in Earth’s orbit.

On Tuesday, Beijing urged Washington to stop preparing for war in outer space after the U.S. Space Force confirmed that it had deployed “on-orbit” weapons for the first time.

“The United States now has on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the joint force against hostile adversary action,” Meink said.

During a news briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun criticized the U.S. for deploying offensive capabilities in space. He said the move could lead to the “weaponization of outer space and turning it into a battlefield as well as an arms race there.”

“We urge the U.S. side to stop expanding its military capabilities and preparing for war in outer space,” Guo added.

The U.S. Space Force has identified China as a security threat, pointing to Beijing’s military modernization strategy, which includes the development of advanced space and counterspace capabilities.

The U.S. Space Force says on its website that “China develops and operates space and counterspace capabilities as part of a military modernization strategy.” It has also identified Russia as a growing threat in space.

Several military officials have repeatedly warned that the two countries are working to develop new offensive space capabilities. China is also developing a nuclear-capable, partially orbiting hypersonic missile.

The 1967 Outer Space Treaty bans weapons of mass destruction in orbit, but countries continue to explore other ways to expand their military presence and capabilities in space.

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