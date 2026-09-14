Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky welcome first baby

The couple were spotted together in Northern California on Sept. 11, with Gaga carrying their newborn in a sling.

LOS ANGELES: Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have entered a new chapter of their lives after quietly welcoming their first child.

The couple were spotted together in Northern California on Sept. 11, with Gaga carrying their newborn in a sling as they took a walk with her agent, Alexandra Trustman.

Gaga kept her look casual for the outing, wearing white sweatpants, a gray cardigan and black sunglasses. Polansky wore a gray hoodie, black shorts and a cap.

The couple now live in Marin County, California, where their home is reportedly valued at about $10 million.

The move marks a change from Gaga’s former home in Malibu, where she once owned a mansion reportedly worth about $22.5 million.

Gaga has previously spoken about her desire to become a mother. In an interview with The New York Times last year, she said she was excited about motherhood after previously having concerns about it.

She also said she wanted her children to have the freedom to choose their own lives rather than being pressured to follow a path chosen for them.

Gaga and Polansky met in 2019 and publicly confirmed their relationship in 2020. They became engaged in 2024.

The couple are now beginning family life together with their newborn.