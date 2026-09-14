Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky welcome first baby

Tuesday, September 15, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, September 15, 2026
Watch Live
Headlines
Andy Burnham becomes first UK PM to run Great North Run Gabriel Guevara sets Instagram ablaze with head-turning F1 weekend look Alibaba, DHL team up to put AI at the heart of SME shipping Karachi airport extends vaccine deadline for Saudi-Bound travelers IHC bars state resources, orders ights protection during PTI March Scooter Braun eyes wedding bells with Sydney Sweeney as marriage rumors swirl Pakistan’s cost-of-living squeeze deepens as fuel and energy prices climb Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants Russia hits Ukrainian train after Former PM, European officials leave Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly Andy Burnham becomes first UK PM to run Great North Run Gabriel Guevara sets Instagram ablaze with head-turning F1 weekend look Alibaba, DHL team up to put AI at the heart of SME shipping Karachi airport extends vaccine deadline for Saudi-Bound travelers IHC bars state resources, orders ights protection during PTI March Scooter Braun eyes wedding bells with Sydney Sweeney as marriage rumors swirl Pakistan’s cost-of-living squeeze deepens as fuel and energy prices climb Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants Russia hits Ukrainian train after Former PM, European officials leave Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky welcome first baby

The couple were spotted together in Northern California on Sept. 11, with Gaga carrying their newborn in a sling.

Web Desk September 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LOS ANGELES: Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have entered a new chapter of their lives after quietly welcoming their first child.

The couple were spotted together in Northern California on Sept. 11, with Gaga carrying their newborn in a sling as they took a walk with her agent, Alexandra Trustman.

Gaga kept her look casual for the outing, wearing white sweatpants, a gray cardigan and black sunglasses. Polansky wore a gray hoodie, black shorts and a cap.

The couple now live in Marin County, California, where their home is reportedly valued at about $10 million.

The move marks a change from Gaga’s former home in Malibu, where she once owned a mansion reportedly worth about $22.5 million.

Gaga has previously spoken about her desire to become a mother. In an interview with The New York Times last year, she said she was excited about motherhood after previously having concerns about it.

She also said she wanted her children to have the freedom to choose their own lives rather than being pressured to follow a path chosen for them.

Gaga and Polansky met in 2019 and publicly confirmed their relationship in 2020. They became engaged in 2024.

The couple are now beginning family life together with their newborn.

Recommended

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky marriage rumors spark buzz over possible secret elopement

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky marriage rumors spark buzz over possible secret elopement
Lady Gaga shares her excitement to begin a family life with her partner Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga shares her excitement to begin a family life with her partner Michael Polansky
Bollywood Stars Deepika and Ranveer Welcome First Baby Daughter

Bollywood Stars Deepika and Ranveer Welcome First Baby Daughter
Who is Lady Gaga? All You Need To Know About Her!

Who is Lady Gaga? All You Need To Know About Her!
Inside Lady Gaga's Romantic Interest: Delving into Michael Polansky

Inside Lady Gaga's Romantic Interest: Delving into Michael Polansky
Jungkook’s birthday: The journey that stole millions of hearts

Jungkook’s birthday: The journey that stole millions of hearts
RM Turns 32: From underground rapper to BTS leader

RM Turns 32: From underground rapper to BTS leader
Bad Bunny’s 'Super Bowl' halftime show scores first major Emmy wins

Bad Bunny’s 'Super Bowl' halftime show scores first major Emmy wins
Birthday fever continues as BTS surprises RM during LA concert after Jungkook’s celebration

Birthday fever continues as BTS surprises RM during LA concert after Jungkook’s celebration
BTS member 'V’s' journey from K-pop to Dazed fashion icon sparks global fan frenzy

BTS member 'V’s' journey from K-pop to Dazed fashion icon sparks global fan frenzy
Taylor Swift breaks the internet as newly discovered insect genus 'Swiftiephylus' named in her honor

Taylor Swift breaks the internet as newly discovered insect genus 'Swiftiephylus' named in her honor
South Park jabs at Trump after major Emmy comeback win

South Park jabs at Trump after major Emmy comeback win