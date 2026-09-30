Court stays execution of Tennessee woman shortly before lethal injection

Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Watch Live
Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
30-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.49 PKR
Rs. 387.54/ltr
DIESEL
-2.73 PKR
Rs. 402.24/ltr
Headlines
Etihad Rail opens UAE’s new passenger link between Dubai and Abu Dhabi Jennifer Lawrence sparks Hollywood frenzy with sci-fi thriller ‘The Flood’ Pakistan, Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan wrap up joint special forces drill Pakistan doubles pharma tax to 0.5% squeezing already thin distributor margins Security threats in Balochistan province slow Pakistan’s $9 billion Reko Diq mining project Trump calls Google CEO Sundar Pichai a ‘monster’ in surprise remark Lahore skies set to fill with kites as 10-day Basant festival announced for 2027 Sharif meets Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Citi, BlackRock and Rothschild & Co. as Islamabad seeks fresh investment UK PM Burnham says rejoining EU is among options as he eyes reset on Brexit Flydubai flight to Israel diverts to Saudi Arabia due to fight between pilots Pakistan announces plan to deepen local currency bond market under IMF Income Tax Return filing deadline will not be extended: FBR Etihad Rail opens UAE’s new passenger link between Dubai and Abu Dhabi Jennifer Lawrence sparks Hollywood frenzy with sci-fi thriller ‘The Flood’ Pakistan, Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan wrap up joint special forces drill Pakistan doubles pharma tax to 0.5% squeezing already thin distributor margins Security threats in Balochistan province slow Pakistan’s $9 billion Reko Diq mining project Trump calls Google CEO Sundar Pichai a ‘monster’ in surprise remark Lahore skies set to fill with kites as 10-day Basant festival announced for 2027 Sharif meets Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Citi, BlackRock and Rothschild & Co. as Islamabad seeks fresh investment UK PM Burnham says rejoining EU is among options as he eyes reset on Brexit Flydubai flight to Israel diverts to Saudi Arabia due to fight between pilots Pakistan announces plan to deepen local currency bond market under IMF Income Tax Return filing deadline will not be extended: FBR

Court stays execution of Tennessee woman shortly before lethal injection

The 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals issued a last-minute order staying the execution of Christa Pike until further notice.

Web Desk September 30, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

NASHVILLE, Tenn: A US appeals court Wednesday halted the execution of a Tennessee woman shortly before she was scheduled to receive a lethal injection, nearly three decades after she was convicted of killing a classmate.

The 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals issued a last-minute order staying the execution of Christa Pike until further notice.

Pike's execution would have been the first of a woman in Tennessee in more than 200 years.

Pike was sentenced to death for the 1995 killing of Colleen Slemmer, a fellow student at the University of Tennessee's Knoxville campus. The case has drawn attention because of the length of time Pike has spent on death row.

The court's decision came shortly before prison officials were scheduled to carry out the execution by lethal injection.

Pike had been scheduled to become the first woman executed by Tennessee since the state resumed executions in the modern era.

The appeals court's stay means the execution will not proceed while the legal proceedings continue.

Recommended

Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik

Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik
Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class

Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class
Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute
Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher

Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher
Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption

Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption
Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war
WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise

WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise
Flydubai flight to Israel diverts to Saudi Arabia due to fight between pilots

Flydubai flight to Israel diverts to Saudi Arabia due to fight between pilots
Malaysia grieves as former first lady Siti Hasmah dies at 100

Malaysia grieves as former first lady Siti Hasmah dies at 100
Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing

Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing
Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first leader, dies at 89

Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first leader, dies at 89