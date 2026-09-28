Monday, September 28, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, September 28, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
28-SEP-2026
PETROL
+2.02 PKR
Rs. 391.30/ltr
DIESEL
-3.59 PKR
Rs. 408.53/ltr
Headlines
Three dead, including child, in overcrowded English Channel boat crossing from France to Britain Pakistan takes SCO helm as India returns to Islamabad for key regional talks K-Solar rebrands as 'K-Nova' with broader renewable energy mission U.S. War Commission turns to Field Marshal Asim Munir over Afghanistan conflict SpaceX’s Starship takes the giant leap toward orbit in Flight 14 BTS member Jimin sends ARMY into a frenzy with TikTok debut 'Be Mine' dance Malaysia grieves as former first lady Siti Hasmah dies at 100 Three traffic police officers martyred in militant attack at Tank district in Pakistan 'KP burns in terrorism’s fire' as PTI must choose Pakistan or Afghanistan, Tarar says South Korea seeks apology from Ukraine over Zelenskyy’s North Korean POW disclosure Sindh plans to multiply urban property tax base under World Bank-backed program Attock Refinery plans $600 million upgrade, new 50,000 BPD deep-conversion refinery IMF mission opens talks with Pakistan on $7 billion loan review Oil prices surge after Trump rejects Iran’s peace proposal WHO extends Pakistan travel restrictions over ongoing polio threat Bill Gates calls for AI safeguards as debate over government oversight grows Three dead, including child, in overcrowded English Channel boat crossing from France to Britain Pakistan takes SCO helm as India returns to Islamabad for key regional talks K-Solar rebrands as 'K-Nova' with broader renewable energy mission U.S. War Commission turns to Field Marshal Asim Munir over Afghanistan conflict SpaceX’s Starship takes the giant leap toward orbit in Flight 14 BTS member Jimin sends ARMY into a frenzy with TikTok debut 'Be Mine' dance Malaysia grieves as former first lady Siti Hasmah dies at 100 Three traffic police officers martyred in militant attack at Tank district in Pakistan 'KP burns in terrorism’s fire' as PTI must choose Pakistan or Afghanistan, Tarar says South Korea seeks apology from Ukraine over Zelenskyy’s North Korean POW disclosure Sindh plans to multiply urban property tax base under World Bank-backed program Attock Refinery plans $600 million upgrade, new 50,000 BPD deep-conversion refinery IMF mission opens talks with Pakistan on $7 billion loan review Oil prices surge after Trump rejects Iran’s peace proposal WHO extends Pakistan travel restrictions over ongoing polio threat Bill Gates calls for AI safeguards as debate over government oversight grows

Three dead, including child, in overcrowded English Channel boat crossing from France to Britain

About 100 survivors were taken to the port of Calais.

Web Desk September 28, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Three dead in overcrowded English Channel boat

FRANCE: A 10-year-old child and two women in their 30s died on Monday, Sept. 28, after an overcrowded inflatable boat carrying 105 people ran into trouble while trying to cross the English Channel from France to Britain, French authorities said.


The boat had left Blériot Plage beach near Calais on Monday morning when French maritime police received a distress call. A rescue vessel and a French Navy helicopter were sent to the area after the boat encountered difficulties, even though the sea conditions were calm.


Three passengers were treated aboard the boat, but an emergency medical team later pronounced them dead. French authorities said the deaths appeared to have been caused by people being crushed because of the extreme overcrowding rather than by drowning.


About 100 survivors were taken to the port of Calais. Nine people received medical treatment for injuries or other health problems, but their conditions were not considered serious.


The deaths add to the dangers faced by people attempting the English Channel crossing in small. The narrow waterway is one of the world's busiest shipping routes, and migrants frequently rely on inflatable boats organized by smugglers to make the journey from northern France to Britain.


The incident came a day after another small boat carrying migrants reached a harbor in Cornwall, England. Ten people were arrested after they were seen leaving the boat at Mylor Harbour near Falmouth and getting into a van. Britain's Immigration Enforcement agency is investigating the incident.


Home Office figures show that 18,609 people had been detected arriving in Britain by small boats in 2026 as of Sept. 24. The figure is provisional and is about 42% lower than the 32,188 recorded during the same period in 2025.


Despite the lower year-to-date total, the crossings remain a major challenge for authorities on both sides of the Channel. The latest figures also show that 1,129 people arrived in Britain in small boats during the seven days from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26, according to Home Office operational data.

Recommended

Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class

Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class
Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute
Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher

Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher
Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption

Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption
Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war
WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise

WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise
Malaysia grieves as former first lady Siti Hasmah dies at 100

Malaysia grieves as former first lady Siti Hasmah dies at 100
Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing

Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing
Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first leader, dies at 89

Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first leader, dies at 89
Trump administration plans major arms sale to Israel

Trump administration plans major arms sale to Israel
Singapore raises PM salary to $2.8 million, citing anti-corruption and talent retention

Singapore raises PM salary to $2.8 million, citing anti-corruption and talent retention