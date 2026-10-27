Susan Saint James dies at 80 after battle with pancreatic cancer

In a statement, her family remembered her as a generous and compassionate person who devoted her time and energy to helping others.

LOS ANGELES: Susan Saint James, the Emmy-winning actress best known for her roles in the television series “Kate & Allie” and “McMillan & Wife,” has died at 80.





Saint James died Monday after battling pancreatic cancer, her representative confirmed to People magazine on Tuesday.





In a statement, her family remembered her as a generous and compassionate person who devoted her time and energy to helping others.





“She never met a stranger,” her loved ones said, recalling how she made everyone she encountered feel important, whether a fellow board member or a store clerk.





The family also reflected on what it described as one of Saint James’ defining moments: delivering a eulogy for her youngest son, Teddy, who died at age 14 in a plane crash on Nov. 28, 2004. They said she used the occasion to comfort her husband and other children during a period of profound grief.





“Even in the deepest grief of her life, she put everyone else first,” the family said, adding that she maintained her positive spirit in the years that followed.





Born Susan Jane Miller in Rockford, Illinois, Saint James developed an interest in acting at an early age. After working as a model, she adopted her stage name and moved to Los Angeles at 20.





She signed a contract with Universal and appeared in films including “Where Angels Go, Trouble Follows” in 1968. That year, she also joined the cast of the television series “The Name of the Game,” earning three Emmy nominations and winning once.





Saint James later starred in “McMillan & Wife,” receiving three Emmy nominations during her five-season run on the series.





Her film credits included “Outlaw Blues,” “Love at First Bite” and “How to Beat the High Cost of Living.”





In 1984, she returned to television in the CBS sitcom “Kate & Allie,” which ran for six seasons and earned her two additional Emmy nominations.





Saint James is survived by her third husband, Dick Ebersol, a former “Saturday Night Live” executive producer and former head of NBC Sports; her children, Sunshine Lucas, Harmony Lucas, Charlie Ebersol and Willie Ebersol; seven grandchildren; her sister, Mary Mercedes Dewey; and her service dog, Lola.