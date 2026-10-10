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Saudi Arabia confirms attack on Riyadh airport, several injured

The authority said the airport was targeted on Saturday, prompting officials to begin safety inspections.

Web Desk October 10, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has confirmed an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that left several people injured, according to the country's General Authority of Civil Aviation.

The authority said the airport was targeted on Saturday, prompting officials to begin safety inspections and assess damage to airport facilities.

Flight operations at the airport have been temporarily suspended pending the completion of safety checks and an assessment of the damage, the authority said.

Further details about the attack, including the extent of the damage and the circumstances surrounding the incident, have not yet been released.

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has temporarily suspended flights to Riyadh, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) confirmed, clarifying that other flight operations to Saudi Arabia continue as usual.

“Flight operations to Saudi Arabia are continuing as usual. PIA has temporarily suspended flights only to Riyadh,” the PAA said in a statement.

It also rejected speculation circulating on social media, saying such claims were “not true”.

The clarification comes amid heightened concerns following attacks on Riyadh airport on Thursday, which Saudi authorities said killed three people and injured several others.

The attacks damaged a Saudia Airlines aircraft and prompted several airlines to cancel flights to the Saudi capital.

Yemen’s Houthi group also repeated threats against aircraft flying over Saudi Arabia, except those operating above the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

Meanwhile, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency extended the area in which it advised airlines against flying, citing the recent attacks on Riyadh airport and risks to civil aviation.

The PAA did not provide further details about the duration of PIA’s suspension of flights to Riyadh.

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