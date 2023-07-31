Dr. Al-Sudais Announces Preparation for Holy Kaaba Washing Ceremony

Sheikh Dr. Al-Sudais announces Holy Kaaba washing ceremony this week.

Occasion reflects Kingdom’s devotion to the Two Holy Mosques.

Traditional cleaning methods involve scented cloth for walls and Zamzam water for floors.

Advertisement

The General President of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, announced the readiness of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques for the occasion of washing the Holy Kaaba this week.

Al-Sudais stressed that the occasion highlights the great attention that the Kingdom’s leadership offers to the Two Holy Mosques. He pointed out that the Prophet’s biography mentioned taking care of the Holy Kaaba as a sign of respect for its sanctity. Al-Sudais also highlighted the care offered by the Saudi leadership to the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors since the time of the late King Abdul Aziz to the reign of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Maintaining the Holy Kaaba is an important and delicate ritual and cleaning is done based on traditions.

The walls and the floors of the Kaaba are cleaned differently. A white cloth, soaked in rose and musk scents, is used for cleaning the interior walls while the floors are washed using a mixture of Zamzam water and rose perfumes. This mixture is splashed on the floors that are cleaned with the bare hands and palm leaves.

Also Read Route to Makkah project taken to serve pilgrims under Vision 2030 of the Kingdom: Saudi envoy ISLAMABAD: Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Pakistan, has said...