Holy Kaaba Kiswah Unveiled: Muharram 1 Marks Ghilaf-e-Kaaba Renewal

Ghilaf-e-Kaaba to be replaced on the first day of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Preparations completed by the General Presidency of the two holy mosques.

Annual kiswah changing tradition shifted to the first day of Muharram in 2022.

The Ghilaf-e-Kaaba, a large black silk covering with gold patterns, is set to be replaced on the first day of the Islamic month of Muharram-ul-Haram. This annual tradition will occur on the 29th of Zil-Hajj, which falls on Tuesday, July 18, after the Isha prayer, coinciding with the start of the new Islamic year 1445 AH.

The necessary preparations have been made for the upcoming replacement of the Kaaba’s ghilaf. The General Presidency of the two holy mosques has ensured that all relevant departments are ready for the Kiswah replacement.

A team consisting of engineers, technicians, and Kiswah makers will be responsible for the replacement process. The team members have undergone verification of their skills, and a special training program has been completed, involving 15 individuals included in the team.

Amjad Al-Hazmi, the undersecretary-general of the Kaaba Kiswah complex, has expressed that the complex is fully prepared to replace the Kaaba’s ghilaf at the beginning of the new Hijri year. He further emphasized the participation of trained and highly skilled individuals in the preparation and sewing of the Kiswah.

The Kaaba undergoes an annual tradition of being draped in a new kiswah, reflecting the sacredness of the holy site. After the old kiswah is replaced, it is distributed to various charitable organizations worldwide.

Traditionally, the process of changing the kiswah occurred on the 9th of Zil-Haj, but in 2022, it was shifted to the first day of Muharram.

The new kiswah comprises four separate sides and a door curtain. It is crafted using approximately 850 kg of raw silk, which is dyed black within the complex. Additionally, 120 kg of gold wire and 100 silver wires are incorporated into the kiswah.

