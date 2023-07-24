Russia Accuses Ukraine of Orchestrating Moscow Drone Attack

Russia accuses Ukraine of drone attack in Moscow, damaging two buildings with no casualties reported.

Ukraine reports four injured and grain hangar destroyed in Russian drone attacks on Odesa region ports.

Moscow Mayor confirms drone strikes hit two non-residential buildings, causing minor damage.

Advertisement

Russia has accused Ukraine of orchestrating a drone attack in Moscow, resulting in damage to at least two buildings. The Russian defense ministry stated that they managed to disable and bring down two drones, with no reported casualties.

One of the drones allegedly fell near the defense ministry building. So far, Ukrainian officials have not responded or taken responsibility for the attack, as they typically refrain from claiming responsibility for incidents inside Russia.

Additionally, there has been a separate incident in Crimea, the southern peninsular region annexed by Moscow in 2014, where Russian-installed officials ordered residents to evacuate a district following a reported drone attack from Ukraine during the night.

Kremlin-appointed regional leader Sergei Aksenov disclosed that an ammunition depot in the northern Dzhankoi area was targeted, leading to the evacuation of residents from nearby villages. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties from the incident.

On the other side, Ukraine reported that four people were injured, and a grain hangar was destroyed due to recent Russian drone attacks on two ports situated along the River Danube in the southern Odesa region. These ports serve as an alternative export route to the Black Sea, and the attacks have been part of a series of constant assaults on the Odesa region following Russia’s withdrawal from a significant grain agreement with Ukraine the previous week.

According to Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the drone strikes in the Russian capital occurred around 4:00 local time and targeted “two non-residential” buildings. He stated on social media that the buildings did not suffer significant damage.

Advertisement

However, state news agencies reported that fragments of the drones were discovered about 2km (1.2 miles) away from the defense ministry’s buildings. The Russian defense ministry released a statement accusing the Kyiv regime of attempting a terrorist act using two drones on targets within Moscow’s territory, which they claim to have thwarted.

Additional drone debris was found along Komsomolsky Avenue, leading to traffic being blocked on that route. Photos showed emergency services at the scene. Similarly, traffic was halted on Likhachev Avenue, where a high-rise office building sustained damage. Footage from the military Zvezda TV channel revealed missing windows at the top of the building.

Moscow has been accusing Ukraine of several drone attacks on its territory in recent months.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Michael Gove warns against treating climate change as ‘Religious Crusade’ British Housing Minister Michael Gove warned against viewing the fight. He supported...