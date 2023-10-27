Beggar trying to travel Saudi Arabia arrested: FIA

Beggar trying to travel Saudi Arabia arrested: FIA

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested a citizen, who was traveling to Saudi Arabia for begging.

The accused Muhammad Shahbaz was travelling to Saudi Arabia with a total of 150 Pakistani rupees.

Upon investigation, fake hotel booking and return tickets were recovered from the accused Shahbaz.

FIA also took action against the agent Ali Rahmani from Rahim Yar Khan, who assisted Shahbaz in fleeing to Saudi Arabia for begging.

FIA registered a case against both individuals and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

