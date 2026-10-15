Severe drought declared in six areas of England as reservoir levels fall

The Environment Agency expects reservoir storage to be around 75% at this time of year.

LONDON: Severe drought has been declared in six areas of England, with some reservoirs at critically low levels, raising concerns about public water supplies following the country’s hottest summer on record.

Parts of Devon, Cornwall, Dorset, Somerset, East Sussex and West Sussex have been classified as being in severe drought, prompting urgent measures to protect water supplies.

The Environment Agency expects reservoir storage to be around 75% at this time of year, but levels at two major reservoirs have fallen sharply.

Ardingly Reservoir, which supplies about 95,000 properties in Haywards Heath, Uckfield and surrounding areas, is just 19% full. Wimbleball Reservoir, which supplies customers in Devon, Somerset and Dorset, is at 16% capacity.

The drought has also raised concerns about several smaller reservoirs serving households in Devon and Cornwall. The Drift and Stithians reservoirs supply about 56,000 households in Cornwall, while the Tottiford and Venford reservoir group serves around 47,000 households in Devon.

England’s southeast and southwest recorded their driest April-to-September period in more than a century, with climate change contributing to the conditions, according to a report by The Guardian.

Environment Secretary Angela Eagle said the severity of the drought was unprecedented in decades and that the government was working with water companies to protect public supplies.

She urged people to use water carefully in the coming weeks.

Three water companies South East Water, South West Water and Southern Water have requested permission to extend restrictions on nonessential water use by businesses, including golf clubs, private schools and commercial car washes. Eagle has not yet approved the proposed restrictions.

Water Minister Emma Hardy has instructed the Environment Agency to prioritize public water supplies in severely affected areas when difficult choices arise between meeting water needs and enforcing environmental requirements.

The National Drought Group said authorities would begin monitoring reservoir and river levels daily and increase water-quality checks. Lower water levels can reduce the dilution of sewage, increasing the risk of pollution and damage to aquatic environments.

Businesses that extract water from rivers and other sources will also face additional compliance checks to ensure they remain within their permitted limits.

Environment Agency Chief Executive Philip Duffy said water companies should follow their drought plans and take the necessary steps to protect public supplies.

He also urged households and businesses to reduce water consumption to help maintain river levels, support farmers and protect wildlife and the natural environment.