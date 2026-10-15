FBR extends tax return deadline to October 31, 2026

The extension follows an earlier decision in which the FBR pushed the original September 30 deadline to October 15, 2026.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns to October 31, 2026, giving taxpayers a final window to comply with their obligations for Tax Year 2026.





The extension follows an earlier decision in which the FBR pushed the original September 30 deadline to October 15, 2026. With the latest announcement, taxpayers now have until the end of the month to submit their returns.





However, FBR officials have confirmed that no further extensions will be granted beyond October 31, 2026, making the new date the final cutoff.

The revenue body has urged taxpayers to file their returns immediately through the FBR's IRIS Portal to avoid penalties and other consequences. According to the FBR, non-compliance can result in monetary fines, blocking of mobile SIM cards, and restrictions on the purchase of vehicles and property.





Taxpayers who have not yet filed are advised to complete their submissions well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical difficulties on the portal.