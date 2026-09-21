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Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events

At least 275 flights are canceled as Japan warns of record rainfall, flooding and landslides.

Web Desk September 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Typhoon Dujuan

TOKYO: Typhoon Dujuan moved toward Japan’s eastern coast on Monday, disrupting air and rail travel and forcing event cancellations as authorities warned of potentially record-breaking rainfall around Tokyo.


The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said rain and winds were expected to intensify through Tuesday, with total rainfall potentially exceeding the average September monthly total and increasing the risk of flooding and landslides.


Dujuan was packing sustained winds of about 126 kph (78 mph), with gusts reaching 180 kph (112 mph). Wind speeds reached 144 kph (89 mph) near Hachijojima, about 110 kilometers (68 miles) from the island.


At least 275 flights were canceled across Japan. Japan Airlines canceled 120 domestic and 15 international flights, while All Nippon Airways canceled 140 domestic flights. Some railway services in Tokyo and neighboring Chiba were also suspended.


More than 4,000 households in Chiba were without power, while authorities urged residents in coastal and low-lying areas to remain alert for flooding and landslides.


The JMA forecast rainfall of up to 350 millimeters in the Tokai region, 300 millimeters in the Kanto region and Izu Islands, and 200 millimeters in Tohoku through Tuesday.


The storm also disrupted major events. The Tokyo Game Show, one of the world’s largest video game trade fairs, canceled its final day, while concerts at the Rock in Japan music festival and a baseball game in Chiba were also called off.


Weather concerns also affected attendance at the Asian Games in central Japan, where organizers said fewer people attended Sunday’s opening ceremony in Nagoya.


Dujuan is Japan’s 25th typhoon of the year and arrived during a five-day holiday period, disrupting travel and public events across affected areas.

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