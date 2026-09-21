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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’ Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’

Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units

Federal minister says smaller administrative units could improve public services, resource distribution and access to government.

Web Desk September 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Federal Minister Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Federal Minister Mustafa Kamal has renewed his call for new administrative units, saying Pakistan’s existing governance structure is no longer adequate to meet the needs of its growing population.


Speaking at a convention in Karachi on Sunday, Kamal argued that the 18th Constitutional Amendment had given provincial governments significant powers and resources but had not resolved basic public service problems.


He alleged that people continue to face shortages and difficulties in education, health care, employment, water, electricity and gas despite the devolution of powers to the provinces.


Kamal said the creation of new administrative units should no longer be viewed merely as a political demand but as a necessary step toward improving governance. He argued that smaller units would bring government closer to citizens and help improve the delivery of essential services.


He also said resources distributed under the National Finance Commission Award could be used more effectively through smaller administrative units. According to Kamal, the restructuring could also help address concerns over fake domiciles, employment opportunities and merit.


Kamal has separately said MQM-P wants administrative restructuring in Sindh without changing its existing geographical boundaries. The party has proposed administrative units with their own assemblies and chief executives, with NFC funds transferred directly to them.


The MQM-P has intensified its campaign for new administrative units, holding a rally in Karachi on Sunday to press its demand. Party leaders have said the proposed units should be created on administrative rather than linguistic grounds.


The proposal has drawn opposition from the Sindh government. The Sindh Assembly recently passed a resolution rejecting proposals to divide the province, reflecting the continuing political debate over administrative restructuring and provincial autonomy.

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