Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’

The comments come as Minaj continues to take a more visible role in projects connected to the Trump administration.

Nicki Minaj is doubling down on her support for President Donald Trump, sparking fresh attention after the rapper defended her decision to work with his administration and dismissed criticism.





Speaking with host Laura Ingraham, the 43-year-old Grammy-winning artist explained why she feels connected to Trump, praised him as “smart” and “grounded,” and made clear she has no plans to apologize for her position.





“I am honored to be able to have an opportunity to work with this administration and to work with President Trump. He has inspired many people, not just me.” Minaj said.





She went on to explain why she feels a personal connection with Trump, saying she sees him as more than a political figure.





“He’s not just smart, and, you know, he’s not just the president. But he’s also someone that I can relate to, someone that, you know, every time I see him, or every time I see him speaking to other people, he’s just himself.”





Minaj continued by praising what she described as Trump’s grounded personality and ability to connect with people.

“He’s very grounded. It’s easy to connect with him. It’s easy to feel like he heard you; he understands you. And I just – I just love him. And I’m not going to ever make excuses for that,” she said.





Her comments quickly became the focus of the interview as Ingraham asked whether she had anything to say to critics who object to her decision to work with the president.





The comments come as Minaj continues to take a more visible role in projects connected to the Trump administration. She recently joined the judging panel for the Million-Dollar Pitch Competition, a small-business competition associated with the administration.





Minaj, Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia and Small Business Administration head Kelly Loeffler are among those involved in judging the competition, according to reports.





Minaj's latest remarks also follow her previous public appearances in support of Trump. In December, she appeared at a Turning Point USA event and spoke with Erika Kirk, where she expressed admiration for Trump and criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to reports provided in the original coverage.





Her continued support has generated criticism online and renewed discussion about celebrities becoming involved in U.S. politics.