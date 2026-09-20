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Shoppers ditch slick ads as the evidence economy takes off Trump’s Washington arch plan expands into military complex Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says Rosemary on your plate may offer surprising benefits for brain health Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’ Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class Joby takes aviation technology across the U.S. with autonomous flight Cardi B celebrates one year of ‘Am I the Drama?’ and sparks fan buzz Hong Kong banker jailed four years over $1.6 billion fraud, crypto bribes Ed Sheeran sparks buzz with pro-Palestinian comments at Philadelphia concert North Korea launches ballistic missile after US-led drills Pakistan opens first electricity wheeling auction, ends government power purchases Pakistan Navy tests combat readiness in Exercise SEASPARK 2026 Sherpao demands unified strategy against terrorism, says KP suffering 2 attacks daily Aurangzeb warns: strikes, sit-ins could cause Rs120 billion daily loss BTS, CORTIS and KATSEYE heat up the VMAs US approves potential $2.7 billion air defence package for Ukraine Sindh says federal revenue shortfalls hit provincial budgets, development Half of Gulf cyberattacks in early 2026 hit UAE, Saudi Arabia Houthi missile intercepted over Riyadh as airport fire erupts MDCAT 2026 begins across Pakistan and Riyadh Google Gemini hacks three companies during security test Russia’s wartime election includes occupied Ukrainian regions Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package Shoppers ditch slick ads as the evidence economy takes off Trump’s Washington arch plan expands into military complex Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says Rosemary on your plate may offer surprising benefits for brain health Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’ Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class Joby takes aviation technology across the U.S. with autonomous flight Cardi B celebrates one year of ‘Am I the Drama?’ and sparks fan buzz Hong Kong banker jailed four years over $1.6 billion fraud, crypto bribes Ed Sheeran sparks buzz with pro-Palestinian comments at Philadelphia concert North Korea launches ballistic missile after US-led drills Pakistan opens first electricity wheeling auction, ends government power purchases Pakistan Navy tests combat readiness in Exercise SEASPARK 2026 Sherpao demands unified strategy against terrorism, says KP suffering 2 attacks daily Aurangzeb warns: strikes, sit-ins could cause Rs120 billion daily loss BTS, CORTIS and KATSEYE heat up the VMAs US approves potential $2.7 billion air defence package for Ukraine Sindh says federal revenue shortfalls hit provincial budgets, development Half of Gulf cyberattacks in early 2026 hit UAE, Saudi Arabia Houthi missile intercepted over Riyadh as airport fire erupts MDCAT 2026 begins across Pakistan and Riyadh Google Gemini hacks three companies during security test Russia’s wartime election includes occupied Ukrainian regions Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package

Simple habits for happier life

Happiness does not always come from major achievements or big changes. Often, small daily habits can make a meaningful difference in how we feel, think and handle everyday life. Building simple routines can help improve mood, reduce stress and create a healthier relationship with ourselves and others.

Web Desk September 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Happiness does not always come from major achievements or big changes. Often, small daily habits can make a meaningful difference in how we feel, think and handle everyday life. Building simple routines can help improve mood, reduce stress and create a healthier relationship with ourselves and others.

Start Your Day With Intention

The way you begin your morning can influence the rest of your day. Instead of immediately checking your phone or social media, give yourself a few quiet minutes. Drink some water, stretch, take a short walk or simply think about what you want to accomplish. Starting the day calmly can help you feel more focused and organized.

Get Enough Sleep

Good sleep is essential for both physical and emotional well-being. Poor sleep can leave you feeling tired, irritated and less productive. Try to maintain a regular sleep schedule and create a relaxing bedtime routine. Limiting screen time before bed can also help you wind down and prepare for sleep.

Move Your Body

You do not need to spend hours at the gym to stay active. Walking, stretching, cycling, dancing or doing simple exercises at home can help improve your mood and energy. Regular physical activity can also provide a break from work and daily responsibilities, giving your mind time to relax.

Spend Time With People You Care About

Strong relationships can play an important role in happiness. Make time for family members, friends or people who make you feel supported and valued. A simple conversation, shared meal or short visit can strengthen relationships and help reduce feelings of loneliness.

Take Breaks From Social Media

Social media can be entertaining and useful, but spending too much time online may leave you feeling overwhelmed or encourage unhealthy comparisons. Consider taking regular breaks from your phone and using that time for hobbies, exercise, reading or spending time with people around you.

Practice Gratitude

Taking a few moments each day to recognize the things you appreciate can help shift your attention toward positive experiences. You can write down three things you are grateful for or simply think about them before going to bed. They do not have to be major achievements; even a good meal, a peaceful moment or a kind conversation can count.

Make Time for Yourself

A busy schedule can make it easy to forget your own needs. Set aside some time for activities you genuinely enjoy, whether it is reading, listening to music, cooking, painting or simply relaxing. You do not need to be productive every minute of the day.

Focus on Progress, Not Perfection

Trying to make everything perfect can create unnecessary pressure. Instead, focus on making small improvements and accepting that difficult days are normal. A happier life does not mean being positive all the time. It means learning to appreciate good moments, handle challenges and give yourself room to grow.

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