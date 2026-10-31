U.S. approves $2.1 billion Patriot missile sale to Ukraine

The initiative allows international partners to finance weapons and training to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's invasion.

The purchase will be financed through contributions from Canada, Germany and Norway under the US JUMPSTART initiative

WASHINGTON: The United States has approved a proposed $2.1 billion deal to provide Ukraine with 500 Patriot PAC-3 interceptor missiles, the State Department announced on Friday, Oct.30, 2026. The decision marks a major move to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses under President Donald Trump's second administration.





The approval comes as delays in American weapons supplies have created further strain between Washington and Kyiv. Tensions have also increased following Trump's announcement of a diesel agreement with Russia and his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over attacks on Russian oil refineries.





Ukraine has repeatedly called for additional air defense weapons as Russian forces continue launching large numbers of missiles across the country. The Patriot system is considered one of the strongest available defenses against high-speed ballistic missile attacks.





The need for stronger protection has become increasingly urgent following recent Russian strikes. Ukrainian officials said a drone attack on Thursday killed at least 14 people at a busy railway station in Dnipro. Separate attacks killed five people in two other cities, while a nighttime missile strike claimed another life in Kyiv.





Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had been waiting nearly four weeks for Washington to approve essential missile supplies as Russian forces intensified attacks on civilian facilities and energy infrastructure.





However, the newly approved weapons may take years to reach Ukraine. Two people familiar with the decision said the interceptors have not yet been manufactured and are not expected to arrive until the early 2030s.





Ukraine's Defense Ministry is reportedly asking the Pentagon to speed up the process. One possible solution would involve transferring missiles from existing American stockpiles to Ukraine and replacing them with newly manufactured units later.





According to the State Department, the purchase will be financed through contributions from Canada, Germany and Norway under the US JUMPSTART initiative. Additional funding will come from national resources supported by the European Union's Ukraine Support Loan (EUUSL).





The initiative allows international partners to finance weapons, military services and training to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's invasion. JUMPSTART was previously used in August to fund the purchase of 3,350 air-launched cruise missiles valued at $825 million.





The weapons were manufactured by Zone 5 Technologies and Co-Aspire. American defense company Lockheed Martin will serve as the main contractor for the Patriot missile agreement. Meanwhile, growing demand for American weapons has raised concerns about military stockpiles.





The United States has continued supplying equipment to its allies while also using significant quantities of ammunition in its own military operations in Iran. In July, the US Army awarded Lockheed Martin a production agreement worth up to $58.6 billion to manufacture Patriot interceptors.





The company has said the investment will help it increase PAC-3 MSE manufacturing capacity to three times its previous level by the end of 2030. It also plans to expand its workforce at its Camden, Arkansas, facility by 50%, increasing employment from approximately 1,200 to 1,850 workers.





Lockheed has previously announced plans to raise annual Patriot interceptor production to 2,000 units. At the same time, Pentagon officials are pushing defense manufacturers to increase production speeds. Negotiations with contractors earlier this year included preliminary agreements aimed at expanding missile manufacturing and meeting growing military demand.