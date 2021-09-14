Austrian man kept mother’s body in freezer for a year to claim pension

In Austria, a woman’s body was kept in a refrigerator by her son to grab her mother’s pension.

According to the news agency, the accused confessed to the authorities that he wrapped the body in a cloth and stored it in the fridge after his death to benefit from his mother’s pension.

Police say the body of an 89-year-old woman was recovered from the house after the incident was reported.

According to the news agency, the woman may have died of natural causes in June last year, after which her 66-year-old son first placed his mother’s body in a warehouse and has since received 50,000 euros from the Social Welfare Fund.

According to the news agency, the son then wrapped the body in a cloth and put it in the fridge.

According to police, the accused said in his confession that he had no source of income and did not want to lose his mother’s money.

According to the news agency, the new postman posted in the area asked the accused to meet the woman to deliver the pension money to the woman, which the accused refused. The postman informed the concerned authorities who found the woman’s body. Recovered from home.