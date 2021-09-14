Austrian man kept mother’s body in freezer for a year to claim pension
In Austria, a woman’s body was kept in a refrigerator by her son to grab her mother’s pension.
According to the news agency, the accused confessed to the authorities that he wrapped the body in a cloth and stored it in the fridge after his death to benefit from his mother’s pension.
Police say the body of an 89-year-old woman was recovered from the house after the incident was reported.
According to the news agency, the woman may have died of natural causes in June last year, after which her 66-year-old son first placed his mother’s body in a warehouse and has since received 50,000 euros from the Social Welfare Fund.
According to the news agency, the son then wrapped the body in a cloth and put it in the fridge.
According to police, the accused said in his confession that he had no source of income and did not want to lose his mother’s money.
According to the news agency, the new postman posted in the area asked the accused to meet the woman to deliver the pension money to the woman, which the accused refused. The postman informed the concerned authorities who found the woman’s body. Recovered from home.
Read More
Groom went to fetch water and the bride flews away with money and jewelry
Police of the Taiwan administration have under arrest 14 individuals for running...
An 18-year-old girl died after brushing with rat poison
Police of the Taiwan administration have under arrest 14 individuals for running...
Giant smiley face of trees adorns forested hillside in Oregon
Police of the Taiwan administration have under arrest 14 individuals for running...
Man moves 114 ounces of water with his hands in 30 seconds
Police of the Taiwan administration have under arrest 14 individuals for running...
Snake gets rescued from New York after slithering down a storm drain
Police of the Taiwan administration have under arrest 14 individuals for running...