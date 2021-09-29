Baby monkey riding a goat receives over 12 million views

Shaista Zafar

29th Sep, 2021. 05:05 pm
Baby Monkey Riding a Goat Has Received Over 12 Million Views

On Twitter, the video has gotten over 11 million views and 534,000 likes.

The Internet has gone crazy over a video of a baby monkey and a goat enjoying berries together. It portrays a whining individual in the woods.

A goat emerges from the bushes in response to the man’s call and rushes towards him. A newborn monkey is clinging to its neck, which is surprising. As they approach the guy, he extends his hand full of berries.

The goat, who appears to be nice to the guy, begins to eat up them one by one. However, the monkey seemed to be confused. After a short while, the monkey joins in and selects a fruit.

The monkey realizes it may want more berries after eating the first one and has to be in a comfortable position. As a result, it balances the goat and feasts on the fruit. The video, which shows the two small creatures’ remarkable friendship, has over 12 million views and 534,000 likes on Twitter. More than 105,000 people have retweeted it.

It’s impossible to see what the small item is tied to a goat’s neck as it walks towards the guy, swinging left and right. And it has the potential to frighten viewers.

Another questioned whether the tiny goat was being driven by the little money. A user responded that he “can’t say who had what intent” but that adventure, some fun, and a snack were on the plan.

A person commented on the post, wondering that it was a computer-generated “demon.”

Some individuals thought the video was amusing.

Someone thanked the individual who posted the video and claimed it was the cutest thing they had ever seen.

The footage was initially published on the ‘Animals Home’ YouTube channel, which tracks the exploits of a monkey named Bibi.

