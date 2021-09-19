Canada’s Pickering is the world’s tallest pedestrian bridge

The 820-foot pedestrian bridge on a highway in the Canadian province of Ontario has been included in the Guinness World Records as the world’s longest enclosed pedestrian bridge.

Anne Marie Aiken, a spokeswoman for the company that built the bridge, said the bridge was completed in September 2018 and that the transit agency had contacted Guinness World Records in 2020 for its length. And now, a year later, it has been approved.

The bridge connects Pickering Go Train Station to Pickering Town Center and is spread over 14 lanes of the highway, six railway tracks, and a city road.