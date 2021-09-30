Did you know that Oresund bridge is a marvel of modern engineering?
The Oresund bridge is a marvel of modern engineering. It consists of a combined road and rail line that runs for 8 kilometers, at which point it then transitions into an underwater tunnel
The Oresund strait separates the Danish island of Zealand from the southern Swedish province of Scania. Its width is 4 kilometers (2.5 mi) at the narrowest point between Kronborg Castle at Helsingor in Denmark – but this couldn’t stop these Scandinavian countries. They designed a magnificent bridge that turns into a tunnel.
The Oresund was designed by the Danish engineering firm COWI and the main architect was George K.S. Routine, is operated jointly by both states. The Oresund Bridge runs nearly 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the Swedish coast to the artificial island of Peberholm, which lies in the middle of the strait. The crossing of the strait is completed by a 4 km (2.5-mile) underwater tunnel, called the Drogden Tunnel, from Peberholm to the Danish island of Amager.
