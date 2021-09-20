Due to an error, the £1 coin sells for £200 on eBay

An uncommon £1 coin has sold on eBay for £200 as it has a stamping blunder.

The mint piece is a duplicate of the new British pound that entered the course in 2017. However, the adaptation is feeling the loss of the silver center which implied authorities were quick to break it up.

The pound coin sold on the unloading site for £205 last month, after 24 offers from five separate bidders.

The vendor clarified in the posting portrayal that they “work in a pub and got this in some change.”

Mint pieces with mistakes or one-of-a-kind qualities are pursued by gatherers and are more important than customary money.

As stated by the coin experts Change Checker, “Any coin that is of particular collector interest, perhaps it has a low mintage, a specific error or mid-strike detail, or its design carries a popular theme, may hold a higher value than others.”